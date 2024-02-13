Top track

Hayden Pegido

L'international
Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 8:45 pm
GigsParis
€12.50

About

Hayden Pedigo en concert

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.

Lineup

Hayden Pedigo

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

