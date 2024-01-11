Top track

Lapses

Omar Ahmad, Brian Wenner, Kirin McElwain

Sleepwalk
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73

About

Omar Ahmad is a Palestinian American composer, producer, and sound artist. His compositions are inspired by the balance between sets of distinct feelings that are paired in the world: empathy and disconnection, loss and discovery, longing and isolation.

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Lineup

Omar Ahmad

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

