A Brief History of King Tubby

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
An evening of Jamaican music celebration like no other as the UK innovator of dub, Dennis Bovell curates an all-star lineup to lovingly recreate the revolutionary sounds of King Tubby.

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Dennis Bovell

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

