DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gabby Rivers

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£8

About

Gabby Rivers is a 20 year old singer/songwriter performing upbeat indie/alternative originals with soulful and powerful vocals. She has a 5 piece band and so far in her musical journey she has performed at festivals including Latitude music festival, Readi Read more

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Gabby Rivers

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

