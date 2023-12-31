Top track

ALTÉGO - Bling Bling

Nye 2024 / Altégo

Egg
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

ALTÉGO - Bling Bling
About

W﻿e're proud to present Altégo as our NYE headliner! This will be one of our biggest New Years Eve showcases and can't wait to give 2023 the perfect send off!

A﻿ltégo are a world renown duo, fast tracking their slots to the forefront of the music industry Read more

Presented by EGG.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

ALTÉGO

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open9:00 pm
900 capacity

