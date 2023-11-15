DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Il calcio oltre il genere

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis
Wed, 15 Nov, 6:30 pm
TalkTorino
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Con Sara Gama e Giulia Zonca

Si parla sempre più spesso di calcio femminile, ma non è quasi mai il calcio giocato ad essere al centro della narrazione. C'è sempre qualche evento laterale a rubare la scena al momento sportivo che dovrebbe invece essere il...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Venue

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Torino, città metropolitana di Torino 10122, Italia
Doors open6:00 pm

