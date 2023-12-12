Top track

Oliver Marson Vinyl Release Show x Vanity Fairy

The Victoria
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Velvet Cliché presents its very first ✨Christmas Cliché Edition✨ and for this very special one, all profit will be donated to the Refuge charity - for women and children, against domestic violence.

To celebrate the release of his debut LP ‘Why Did I Choos...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Velvet Cliché
Lineup

Vanity Fairy, Oliver Marson

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

