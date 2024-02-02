Top track

Drab Majesty - Dot in the Sky

Drab Majesty + Nuovo Testamento

Strange Brew
Fri, 2 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£20.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Drab Majesty - Dot in the Sky
About

The latest EP from Drab Majesty marks the start of a stirring new chapter in the band’s majestic legacy. Written during a 2021 retreat to the remote coastal Oregon town of Yachats, Deb Demure leaned into the neo-psychedelic resonance of a uniquely bowl-sha...

This is a 14+ event (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by DM Generation.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nuovo Testamento, Drab Majesty

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

