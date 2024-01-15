DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ORLANDO

Farr's Dalston
Mon, 15 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sally Potter's dazzling interpretation of Virginia Woolf's novel follows the fortunes of a young aristocrat from 1600 to the present day, as he changes sex and discards his biological and cultural destiny along the way.

Tilda Swinton, in one of her signat...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Lineup

Film Screening

Venue

Farr's Dalston

17-19 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Doors open7:30 am

