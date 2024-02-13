DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Valentine's Day | Heroica Poetry Night

Doña
Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
Heroica Love Letters Mixer

Prepare to be swept away in a magical night of love-infused poetry and heartwarming short stories at Doña Bar! We're enchanting this intimate space into a haven of romantic words, where love takes center stage and creativity blo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HEROICA.

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

