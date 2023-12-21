Top track

Brutalligators - Drunk Christmas (Forget This Year)

Brutallixmas '23

Sebright Arms
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5

About

Brutalligators are back for their annual Christmas extravaganza, Brutallixmas. This year we'll be welcoming back new and old friends for an evening of indie, punk and emo festive cheer, with only minimal crying in the corner of the room.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by How To Make Friends
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Fightmilk, Breakfast with Bears, Brutalligators

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

