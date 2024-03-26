Top track

"Listen to Your Heart." "No."

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cheekface

Village Underground
Tue, 26 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £21.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

"Listen to Your Heart." "No."
Got a code?

About

Cheekface is an indie rock trio, more precisely a talk-singing band, from Los Angeles. The story starts in 2017. Things were getting pretty crappy on Earth. Indie band lifers Greg and Mandy got together to write out the anxiety, despair and the bleak humor...

Presented by Crosstown Concerts

Lineup

Cheekface, Cende, Handcuff

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.