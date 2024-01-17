DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Ultimate Football Quiz

The Old Queens Head
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
SocialLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
(18+ PHOTO ID REQUIRED)

The finest football quiz in the capital is back at The Old Queen’s Head.

Whether you consider yourself the Pep or Pardue of the niche & niggly world of international and domestic football trivia we'll be serving up an abundance of...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Old Queens Head.

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

