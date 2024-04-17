Top track

Blue Eyes - Frank's Full Moon Saloon

Matthew Logan Vasquez with Danny Golden

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 17 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$27.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Los Angeles! I’m headed back to Gold Diggers and this time I’m bringing the sound of my living room shows to my favorite clubs. This will be full-band acoustic show with more focus on songwriting. I promise it will be super intimate and memorable. Don’t mi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matthew Logan Vasquez, Danny Golden

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

