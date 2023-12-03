DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RPS presenta Maldito Bollodrama en vivo

La Casa Encendida
Sun, 3 Dec, 11:00 am
PodcastMadrid
€15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
¿De dónde venimos, a dónde vamos, dónde estamos las lesbianas? Maldito Bollodrama, el podcast definitivo de lesbianas sobre lesbianas hecho por lesbianas salta del salón al escenario de La Casa Encendida para dar el espectáculo. Es decir, lo que hacen siem...

Este es un evento 16+
Organizado por Primavera Sound S.L..

Maldito Bollodrama

La Casa Encendida

Rda. de Valencia, 2, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 am

