Brucherò nei pascoli - Ghicci ghicci

Brucherò Nei Pascoli

Covo Club
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€12.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I BRUCHERÒ NEI PASCOLI, dopo l’uscita del nuovo disco “PALO”, sono pronti a presentarlo live!

Eclettismo, rudezza e realtà, in canzoni che arrivano dritte, come un palo in faccia. Un concerto che racconta le diverse anime del gruppo, riunite tutte dentro...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Brucherò Nei Pascoli

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

