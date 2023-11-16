DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PiMP WILLIAM, rapper português de 24 anos com raízes angolanas, nasceu em 1998 como William Simão. Cresceu em Monte Abraão, na Linha de Sintra, passando também por Inglaterra, onde começou a desenvolver a sua arte.
Desde sempre um membro da Mafia73, ainda...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.