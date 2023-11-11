Top track

Cyberwar3: Dim Mak Takeover

Secret location DTLA
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
About

UNDERWAR3 & CYBER RODEO PRESENT:

CYBERWAR3: DIM MAK TAKEOVER

This month's line up has been taken over by the legendary DIM MAK RECORDS and they didn't disappoint. The secret guests locked in for this one are true legends of the rave and household names o...

21+ only
Underwar3 & Cyber Rodeo Present:

Lineup

Secret Guest, TYGRBYT, BABY J

Venue

Secret location DTLA

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

