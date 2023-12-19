DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Our festive programme is part of this year’s 12 days of Christmas in our own winter wonderland and themed cocktail lounges. This year our Golden Circle ticket holders and members also receive golden tickets for our special holiday lucky draw.
Programmed b...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.