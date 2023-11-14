Top track

John Francis Flynn - My Son Tim

John Francis Flynn: Unplugged + Signing

Rough Trade West
Tue, 14 Nov, 5:00 pm
Rough Trade West is very excited to present an in-store unplugged performance and signing with John Francis Flynn. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest record 'Look Over The Wall, See The Sky' released via River Lea.

Presented by Rough Trade.

John Francis Flynn

Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
40 capacity

