DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lounges.tv Presents Clare Cordell is set to show off her flawless vocals at The Forge stage at The Lower Third very soon. With her new songs release for highly anticipated new album, this night promises to be magical and one to remember.
About the artist:...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.