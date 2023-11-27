DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Clare Cordell

The Forge at The Lower Third
Mon, 27 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lounges.tv Presents Clare Cordell is set to show off her flawless vocals at The Forge stage at The Lower Third very soon. With her new songs release for highly anticipated new album, this night promises to be magical and one to remember.

About the artist:...

Presented by Lounges.tv.

Venue

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

