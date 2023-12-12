DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Huron John is always evolving. A 23-year-old multimedia artist from Chicago, Illinois now based in Nashville, Tennessee, Huron provides a new layer of definition to the “do-it-yourself” indie standard. Entirely producing, writing, and engineering a now mul...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.