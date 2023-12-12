Top track

Huron John - Maple Syrup Tears

Huron John, Morgen

Genghis Cohen
Tue, 12 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Huron John is always evolving. A 23-year-old multimedia artist from Chicago, Illinois now based in Nashville, Tennessee, Huron provides a new layer of definition to the “do-it-yourself” indie standard. Entirely producing, writing, and engineering a now mul...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Genghis Cohen.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

