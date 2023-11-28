DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mally Harpaz + Monsters Abyss + guests

The Victoria
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

What if Bach gatecrashed The Pixies’ birthday party?’

That’s just one of the questions asked by London based indie-rock outfit Monsters’ Abyss. From classical to punk, indie and beyond, Monsters’ Abyss fearlessly take inspiration from sounds they admire w...

Presented by Blind Dog Studio
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mally Harpaz

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.