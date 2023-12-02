DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Viva Reggaeton Presents: Reggaeton vs Afrobeats

Fire & Lightbox
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

VIVA Reggaeton, London's Biggest and Craziest Weekly Reggaeton Party!

4 Rooms Mega Party: Reggaeton, Pop, House and Brazilian Funk.

Cocktail Garden • Arcade & Games Area • Street Food All Night Long

Spectaular Shows on Stage • Special Surprises

ROOM 1:...

Presented by VIVA UK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Fire & Lightbox

39 Parry St, London SW8 1RT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.