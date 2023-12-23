Top track

Max Styler, Anthony Attalla & BRUX - Talk To Me

Annual Holiday Jam ft. Anthony Attalla

SPYBAR
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$10

About

'Tis the season for the Spybar Annual Holiday Jam feat. Anthony Attalla!!!

Headlining is hometown favorite Anthony Attalla, who has charted over 40 Top 100 tracks on Beatport and is the honcho of Incorrect Music. He is joined by Spybar fam Dustin Sheridea...

Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dustin Sheridan, Anthony Attalla

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

