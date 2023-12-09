DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Samedi : The Operator + Dead

La Tête de Chou
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:45 pm
GigsRennes
€8.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Festival Bars en Trans - du jeudi 7 au samedi 9 décembre
dans 12 lieux et avec une centaine d'artistes émergents

THE OPERATOR - Pop / synthpop

DEAD - Punk

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans. Les mineurs de moins de 16 ans doiven...

Présenté par 3 Ptit Tour.

Lineup

The Operator, Dead

Venue

La Tête de Chou

15 Rue Kléber, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm
80 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.