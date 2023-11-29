DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La rédaction de l'Abcdr du Son invite des DJs et des rappeurs qui feront le pont entre les générations !Mais surtout et avant tout, l'équipe du magazine rap invite ses lecteurs à venir célébrer la sortie de son second livre, consacré à la décennie des anné...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.