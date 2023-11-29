DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

1990 - 1999, une soirée de rap français

DOCK B
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La rédaction de l'Abcdr du Son invite des DJs et des rappeurs qui feront le pont entre les générations !Mais surtout et avant tout, l'équipe du magazine rap invite ses lecteurs à venir célébrer la sortie de son second livre, consacré à la décennie des anné...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par DOCK B & l'ABCDR du son

Lineup

SLurg, DJ Blaiz, DJ Blaiz

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open7:30 pm

