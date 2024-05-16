Top track

We Stayed Up All Night

Tourist

Trabendo
Thu, 16 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.66

Event information

Super! présente

Tourist en concert au Trabendo le 16 mai 2024 au Trabendo !

Les personnes âgées de moins de 16 ans devront être accompagnées d'une personne majeure.

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Tourist

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

