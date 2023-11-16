DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Little Brain Show

Pianos: Upstairs Lounge
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Little Brain Show

Featuring:

Caroline Baniewicz
Julio Diaz
Gabby Bryan
Kitty Reynolds
Andrew Castertano

Hosted and produced by Rachel Tokar

This is a 21+ event

Presented by PIANOS.

Venue

Pianos: Upstairs Lounge

158 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.