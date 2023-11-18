DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lucid Living: Operation Groove

Queen of the South
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
L﻿ucidXLiving is a collective like no other, dedicated to bringing you and creating the best sounds possible to get the people groovin, heal you spiritually, have you in that deep meditative state of bliss.

Operation: Groove

Presented by The Arbuthnot Group Ltd.

Lineup

Lucid Living

Venue

Queen of the South

367 Norwood Road, Lambeth, London, SE27 9BQ, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

