Top track

You've Got That Sound

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SWG3 Presents New Year's Eve

SWG3
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJGlasgow
£40.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

You've Got That Sound
Got a code?

About

A selection of the best DJs from across Europe head to SWG3 for an epic full-complex New Year's Eve party. Hackney born DJ and producer Eliza Rose will go back-to-back with Dan Shake, in what is sure to be an iconic meeting for the ages. Meanwhile Swedish...

Presented by SWG3.

Venue

SWG3

100 Eastvale Pl, Glasgow G3 8QG
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.