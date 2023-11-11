Top track

Can't Let This

Solitude x The Foundation - Calvin Clarke (Music On) + more

The Steel Yard
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
From £16.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We close off the season with a winter warehouse party at London's best underground night club!

Main Room - Solitude

Room 2 - The Foundation

On stage tables available >> solitudeldn2020@gmail.com

VIP tickets allow access to private bar and balcony areas...

Presented by Solitude
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

3
Calvin Clark, Savio Testa, Lance Morgan and 3 more

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

