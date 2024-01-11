DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
New Cross Live presents
Strawbey
‘strawbey’ is the moniker of Norwich born, 21-year-old indie-pop artist Ruben Pope. Having honed his signature, hazy synthpop sound, strawbey released his first EP, ‘Play Pretend’ in 2020, going on to amass circa 1million...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.