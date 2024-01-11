DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Strawbey

New Cross Inn
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.90
About

New Cross Live presents

Strawbey

‘strawbey’ is the moniker of Norwich born, 21-year-old indie-pop artist Ruben Pope. Having honed his signature, hazy synthpop sound, strawbey released his first EP, ‘Play Pretend’ in 2020, going on to amass circa 1million...

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by New Cross Inn.

Lineup

Strawbey

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

