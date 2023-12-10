DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stand-Up Philosophy

The Bill Murray
Sun, 10 Dec, 4:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Stand-up Philosophy is a night of stand-up comedians and experts exploring big ideas through comedy. "Ingenius" ★★★★ - Binge Fringe Featuring Alex Farrow: "Packs a philosophical punch"- The Student (★★★★★). "Fans of philosopher of the mind, Thomas Nagel wi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open3:30 pm

