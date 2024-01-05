DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Late Night with Space Traveler's Union

The Century Room
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 10:30 pm
GigsTucson
$10
(No Cover | 10:30pm show) Join the Space Traveler's Union for their First Friday Monthly Late Night!

Spearheaded by Ryan Wheless, a Berklee dropout who moved to Tucson, Space Travelers Union is a jazz fusion project with strong contemporary influences, su...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room
Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
100 capacity

