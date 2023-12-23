Top track

Raw Cuts #3

Danilo Plessow (MCDE): Christmas Party

Phonox
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Raw Cuts #3
About

Widely regarded as one of the world’s best party selectors, it’s a pleasure to bring back a former resident and club favourite for more world class, rare and party starting house selections for our last dance before Christmas.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

Motor City Drum Ensemble, MCDE, Danilo Plessow

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

