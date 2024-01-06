DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kipp Boucher & The Current Fantasy, New Gaze, Ain't

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live proudly present..

KIPP BOUCHER & THE CURRENT FANTASY

Supported by his band The Current Fantasy, Boucher’s arresting brand of piano-led soft rock is a cognizant nod to supposedly simplertimes; inspired by the likes of Sco...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ain't

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

