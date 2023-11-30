DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Next Door Records at Lion & Lamb

The Lion & Lamb
Thu, 30 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A coming together of NDR friends - all in favour of raising some money for the atrocities in Gaza. All profits will be donated to the 'Unicef Children In The Gaza crisis appeal'.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Next Door Records.

Al Wootton, Will Hofbauer, RED

The Lion & Lamb

Fanshaw St, Hoxton, London N1, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

