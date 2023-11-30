DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A coming together of NDR friends - all in favour of raising some money for the atrocities in Gaza. All profits will be donated to the 'Unicef Children In The Gaza crisis appeal'.
