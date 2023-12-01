DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GANA ENTRADAS: Bresh Madrid by Bershka

LA RIVIERA
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PARTICIPA EN EL SORTEO Y GANA UNA ENTRADA DOBLE PARA LA BRESH DE MADRID EL 1 DE DICIEBRE

Participa para asistir a la Bresh gracias a Moved by Music, la nueva plataforma de DICE y Bershka. En ella podrás no solo podrás participar en sorteos para conseguir...

Este es un evento para mayores de 18 años.
Presentado por Bresh x Bershka.

Lineup

Bresh DJs

Venue

LA RIVIERA

Paseo Bajo de la Virgen del Puerto, S/N, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.