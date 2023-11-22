DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Happy Hour w/ Josh Granowski and Toivo Hannigan

Icehouse
Wed, 22 Nov, 5:00 pm
About

Toivo Hannigan - guitar and fx

Josh Granowski - upright bass

Indulge your senses in an evening of sonic enchantment as Toivo Hannigan on guitar and Josh Granowski on bass, unite for an extraordinary performance at Icehouse. Join us for a night filled wit...

All ages
Presented by Icehouse.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

