Miae · Release Party Les Ombres Heureuses

Rosa Bonheur à l'Est
Thu, 23 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Accompagnée de ses musiciens, la chanteuse & auteure-compositrice Miae dévoilera en live son premier projet “Les Ombres Heureuses” prévu pour le 24 Novembre 2023. Un EP de 6 titres en français imaginé, écrit, interprété par Miae et co-composé avec 5 produc...

Tout public
Présenté par Miae.

Miae

Rosa Bonheur à l'Est

Chalet de la Porte Jaune, Avenue de Nogent
Doors open7:00 pm

