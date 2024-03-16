Top track

The Mary Wallopers

NX Newcastle
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£20.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Frost is All Over
About

SJM Concerts & F54 Present

The Mary Wallopers

Plus Special guests

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by SJM Concerts & F54.

Lineup

The Mary Wallopers

Venue

NX Newcastle

NE1 1SW, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

