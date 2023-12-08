DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DISCOSECTE - ALL NIGHT LONG

Nouveau Casino
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Discosecte ALL NIGHT LONG !!

Comptez bien les chocolats de votre calendrier de l’avent, on débarque le 08 décembre au Nouveau Casino avec Hubzzz & Elio all night long ! 7h sur le dancefloor pour voguer entre les univers qui ont nourri notre amour de la te...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Avènement

Lineup

Discosecte

Venue

Nouveau Casino

109 Rue Oberkampf, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.