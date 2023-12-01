Top track

Marta Tenaglia - Presomale

Marta Tenaglia - After Verecondia

BASE Milano
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Una liberazione. Una redenzione. Una rivalsa. Una vittoria. L'1 dicembre Marta Tenaglia presenta dal vivo a BASE Milano per RUMORE il suo secondo album After Verecondia, in uscita venerdì 24 novembre per Costello’s Records. in una serata evento che vedrà...

Tutte le età
BASE Milano

Lineup

Marta Tenaglia

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

