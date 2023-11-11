DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carne di razza piemontese, Castelmagno, Erbaluce

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto
Sat, 11 Nov, 12:30 pm
Food & drinkTorino
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

a cura di COALVI, Consorzio del Castelmagno e Regione Piemonte

Il Consorzio di tutela della Razza Piemontese (COALVI) porta alle ATP Finals la qualità della carne della nostra razza autoctona, che viene garantita da due sistemi di certificazione: il siste...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Venue

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto

Piazza Castello 209, 10124 Torino città metropolitana di Torino, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.