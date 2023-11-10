Top track

beachtown - Artbook

beachtown

The Gunners Pub
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

beachtown - Artbook
About

Consisting of Menorca born Zaine Masoliver and Londoner Fred Cowan, beachtown weave together an eclectic tapestry of influences, often finding inspiration from introverted, enigmatic flag-bearers such as King Krule and Los Angeles based experimental artist Read more

Presented by Turtle Tempo.

Lineup

beachtown

Venue

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

