DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Concierto benéfico: Lolo Herrero y los Equilibristas

Siroco
Thu, 23 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

LA ENTRADA INCLUYE UNA CERVEZA/REFRESCO

Concierto benéfico de pop español con Lolo Herrero y Los Equilibristas, para recaudar fondos que irán destinados a Cooperación Internacional. Somos una ONG que busca acercar el voluntariado especialmente a los más j...

Organizado por Cooperación Internacional

Lineup

Lolo Herrero y los Equilibristas

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.