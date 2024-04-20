Top track

Kaiser Chiefs - Ruby

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Kaiser Chiefs

Troxy
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £50.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kaiser Chiefs - Ruby
Got a code?

About

This is a 14+ event.

After the success of the band’s last UK arena tour, Kaiser Chiefs are changing things up and will return next year with a run of headline shows in April, including outdoor dates, as well as two special London shows at Troxy & Flippers...

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

Kaiser Chiefs

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs