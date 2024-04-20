DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This is a 14+ event.
After the success of the band’s last UK arena tour, Kaiser Chiefs are changing things up and will return next year with a run of headline shows in April, including outdoor dates, as well as two special London shows at Troxy & Flippers...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
