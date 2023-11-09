DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Period Bomb

The Blue Room
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$19.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Originating in LA and set to move back exactly 10 years later this winter after living in Miami or Baltimore in between their 10 US tours. Their first full-length vinyl record will be released November 3rd on Crass Lips, Megaphone Limited and 2020 Records....

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

