16+ Drum and Bass XMas Party

Scala
Sat, 23 Dec, 3:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

Breakin Science & Drumatics 16+ LDN Drum & Bass Xmas Party

Saturday 23rd December 2023

Scala London (Kings Cross, N1)

15:00-20:00

We’re back for the 16+ Drum & Bass Xmas Party in the heart of London’s vibrant Kings Cross… make sure you join us as we ki...

Presented by Breakin Science & Drumatics

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

